Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. Out 4 Weeks With Torn Meniscus

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. will undergo a “minor orthopedic procedure” to address a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss around four weeks, the team announced Friday.

Kevin Porter Jr. Was Already Out With A Left Ankle Sprain

Porter, who was working his way back from a left ankle sprain, suffered the knee injury while doing on-court training on Thursday, according to the Bucks.

The 6-foot-4 guard sprained his ankle just nine minutes into his season debut, and now his return will be pushed back several more weeks as a result of the meniscus tear.

Medical Update: Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a right knee meniscus injury during his on-court return-to-play training yesterday. The injury will require a minor orthopedic procedure that will sideline him for approximately four weeks. Further updates will be provided as necessary. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 1, 2025



Porter, 25, was selected 30th overall by the Bucks in the 2019 NBA draft out of USC. Milwaukee, however, immediately traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Seattle native played his rookie season with the Cavs before the team traded him to the Houston Rockets in January 2021. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points in 59 games (all starts) with the Rockets in 2022-23.

Despite spending 3½ seasons with Houston, he missed the entire 2023-24 season following a domestic violence incident, which resulted in an NBA investigation that concluded in July.

Bucks Acquired Porter At Last Season’s Trade Deadline

Porter made his return last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 19.6 minutes per game in 45 outings (two starts).

However, the Clippers traded him to Milwaukee in February before the deadline.

In 30 games (two starts) with the Bucks last season, Porter averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point territory.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers named Porter starting point guard ahead of opening night after he re-signed with the team on a two-year deal over the summer.

With Porter sidelined, Ryan Rollins has been taking full advantage of his extended playing time. Free agent addition Cole Anthony has also been a key contributor in the second unit.

The Bucks host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.