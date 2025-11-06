Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. Underwent Knee Surgery, Out At Least 4 Weeks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. underwent a successful “minor orthopedic procedure” on Monday to address a torn meniscus in his right knee and is expected to miss another four weeks, the team confirmed in its official announcement on Wednesday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Tom Hackett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

Kevin Porter Jr. Suffered Knee Injury During Training

Porter, who was working his way back from a left ankle sprain, suffered the knee injury during his return-to-play training on Oct. 30, according to the Bucks.

The 6-foot-4 guard sprained his ankle just nine minutes into his season debut, and now his return will be pushed back at least a month after undergoing knee surgery.

Medical Update: Kevin Porter Jr. underwent successful surgery on Nov. 3 to address the right knee meniscus injury suffered during his return-to-play training on Oct. 30. The procedure was performed by Dr. Tom Hackett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO. Porter Jr. is expected to… — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 5, 2025



Porter, 25, was selected 30th overall by the Bucks in the 2019 NBA draft out of USC. Milwaukee, however, immediately traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Seattle native played his rookie season with the Cavs before the team traded him to the Houston Rockets in January 2021. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points in 59 games (all starts) with the Rockets in 2022-23.

Despite spending 3½ seasons with Houston, he missed the entire 2023-24 season following a domestic violence incident, which resulted in an NBA investigation that concluded in July.

Clippers Traded Porter To Bucks

Porter made his return last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 19.6 minutes per game in 45 outings (two starts).

However, the Clippers traded him to Milwaukee in February before the deadline.

In 30 games (two starts) with the Bucks last season, Porter averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point territory.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers named Porter starting point guard ahead of opening night after he re-signed with the team on a two-year deal over the summer.

The Bucks host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.