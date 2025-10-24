Bucks’ Kevin Porter Sitting Out 2-Game Trip With Sprained Ankle

Kevin Porter won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-game road trip after spraining his left ankle in Wednesday night’s 133-120 season-opening victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kevin Porter To Miss Next Games At Toronto, Cleveland

Porter, 25, underwent an MRI and an evaluation from Bucks team orthopedic surgeon Carole Vetter on Thursday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-5 guard won’t play Friday at Toronto or Sunday at Cleveland. The Bucks didn’t provide an additional update on Porter’s potential return.

Porter scored 10 points before getting injured late in the first quarter of Milwaukee’s season opener. He appeared to step on Bobby Portis’ foot in transition.

The USC product walked into the locker room on his own power and didn’t return to the game.

“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that,” head coach Doc Rivers said during his postgame interview. “We just gotta hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”

Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins Could See Increased Minutes With Bucks

After Porter’s exit, Ryan Rollins received increased playing time, posting nine points, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes. With Porter sidelined, both Cole Anthony and Rollins will likely see more action.

During the offseason, the 6-foot-4 Rollins agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to Milwaukee. The 23-year-old’s new deal carries a player option in the third season.

As for Anthony, the 6-foot-2 guard signed with the Bucks in July after agreeing to a contract buyout with Orlando. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in five years with the Magic.

Porter averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games (two starts) with the Bucks last season after the team acquired him at the trade deadline.

He put up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 45 games (two starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks are scheduled to host the New York Knicks (Oct. 28), Golden State Warriors (Oct. 30), and Sacramento Kings (Nov. 1) after their two-game trip at Toronto and Cleveland.