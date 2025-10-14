Bucks Make History by Signing Alex Antetokounmpo

A Historic Family Reunion in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have made NBA history. The franchise signed Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest of the five Antetokounmpo brothers, to a two-way contract, officially reuniting him with Giannis and Thanasis. This marks the first time three brothers will suit up for the same NBA team simultaneously.

The 23-year-old forward went undrafted in 2021 but has worked his way through various leagues. He spent time with the Raptors 905 and the Wisconsin Herd in the G League before playing overseas. Last season, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 14 games for PAOK in Greece.

While Alex is expected to spend most of this season developing with the Herd, his signing carries deep symbolic value. The Antetokounmpos have long represented family, loyalty, and perseverance, and this reunion continues that legacy.

The Antetokounmpo Legacy

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been part of the Bucks organization for five seasons but missed all of last year after suffering a torn Achilles. He re-signed this offseason on a one-year, $2.9 million deal, extending his run alongside Giannis.

Their brother Kostas Antetokounmpo also left his mark in the NBA, earning a championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 before returning to Europe. The oldest sibling, Francis, chose a different path as a professional soccer player.

Together, the family embodies an inspiring story of resilience — from growing up in Greece to achieving global recognition in basketball.

Giannis Remains the Core

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the league. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists last season while earning his ninth straight All-Star selection.

Despite trade rumors linking him to the New York Knicks, reports suggest he remains committed to Milwaukee.

“There was a report that the Bucks engaged in trade talks about him with the New York Knicks recently, but Giannis shut that down and insisted that he wanted to be in Milwaukee for the time being,” reported Shams Charania.

With Alex joining the roster, the Antetokounmpo brothers are making NBA history — and reinforcing Milwaukee’s identity as the home of one of basketball’s most remarkable families.