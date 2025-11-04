Bucks’ Myles Turner Calls Boos By Pacers Fans ‘Disheartening’

Milwaukee Bucks big man Myles Turner was disheartened to be met with boos in his return to Indiana on Monday night, despite the Pacers playing a tribute video for Turner on the scoreboard before the start of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating,” Turner said after the game. “You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears. You take pay cuts. You survive trade rumors. You try to do everything the right way, and then sometimes stuff shakes out. It is cool. I take it on the chin.”

Bucks Defeat Pacers In Myles Turner’s Return To Indiana

Turner finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in Milwaukee’s 117-115 victory over Indiana on a buzzer-beating jump shot from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo said Turner’s new Bucks teammates wanted to win this game for him.

“He might not say it, but it kind of hurt. But we are here to pick him up, tell him how much we love him and respect him,” said Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

“It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating.” Myles Turner responds to hearing #Pacers fans boo him in his return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Turner left Indy after 10 years to sign a 4-year, $108.9 million contract with Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/qbfLpGnsqY — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) November 4, 2025



“We understand how much he gave for the team, for Indiana, and how much he’s willing to give for Milwaukee. He’s a great, great person, great character, a great competitor. I played against him for 10 years. I think he gave everything,” Antetokounmpo continued.

Turner, who was selected 11th overall in the 2015 draft, spent 10 seasons with the Pacers before signing a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Turner No Longer Felt Valued In Indiana

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Turner said after shootaround Monday morning that he no longer felt wanted in Indiana after the Pacers failed to make him a contract offer comparable to what Milwaukee presented.

“Let’s talk about value. Go where you’re valued,” Turner said Monday morning. “The front office and the ownership valued me in Milwaukee more than ownership and front office valued me here in Indiana.”

In 72 games (all starts) last season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, the Texas product also finished third in blocks (144) behind only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (176) and then-Milwaukee star Brook Lopez (148).

Turner was also the only player to make 150 3-pointers and block 125 shots.

“I was really disappointed tonight,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the game. “This guy gives you 10 years. … I want to make something clear. Myles wasn’t looking to leave. Myles was made available. It’s a big difference.”

The Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.