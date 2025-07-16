Bucks Re-Sign Chris Livingston to One-Year, $2.3M Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks are re-signing forward Chris Livingston to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.3 million deal, Rich Paul and Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday. Livingston, the 58th pick of the 2023 NBA draft, receives a third consecutive year on a guaranteed contract.

Bucks Waived Chris Livingston Earlier This Month

The Bucks decided to bring Livingston back after waiving the 6-foot-6 wing two weeks ago. The Ohio native struggled to earn minutes over the course of two seasons in Milwaukee, making just 42 total appearances (one start) and averaging 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 4.7 minutes per contest.

In Milwaukee’s 125-96 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 3, Livingston recorded career highs of 10 points and six rebounds to go with two steals in his first NBA career start. While he missed all four 3-point attempts, he finished 4-of-10 (40%) shooting from the field and 2-for-4 (50%) from the foul line.

Livingston, who turns 22 in October, also showed potential with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s G League affiliate. In 18 games with the Herd last season, he averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 28.3% from deep.

As Charania noted, Livingston made a strong case in Summer League for a new deal after being waived a couple of weeks ago to help maximize Milwaukee’s cap space.

In three games for the Bucks in Las Vegas, he has averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 50% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee Has Made Several Moves This Offseason

When the Bucks’ reported deals with Livingston and Cole Anthony are complete, the club will have 14 players with guaranteed salaries. Andre Jackson, meanwhile, is on a partially guaranteed contract.

Earlier this month, the Bucks stunned the NBA community when they opted to waive and stretch veteran guard Damian Lillard in an effort to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.

Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard will count $22.5 million against the cap over the next five seasons for the Bucks.

In addition, Ryan Rollins agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to Milwaukee. The 23-year-old’s new deal carries a player option in the third season.

Gary Trent Jr. also agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract to remain with the Bucks. The second year includes a player option, per Spotrac. Trent joined the Bucks on a one-year, $2.61 million deal last July.