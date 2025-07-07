Bucks Re-Sign Ryan Rollins to Three-Year, $12M Deal

Free agent guard Ryan Rollins has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of Equity Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday. The 23-year-old’s new deal carries a player option in the third season.

Suns, Spurs Were Among Teams Interested In Ryan Rollins

Before re-signing, Rollins had drawn interest from other teams like the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Although Milwaukee withdrew a qualifying offer to Rollins, “which reduced his cap hold to gain more cap space,” the Bucks still had “Early Bird Rights to re-sign him,” Scotto wrote.

Rollins, 23, was selected 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft out of the University of Toledo. He was later traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the draft rights to Tyrese Martin, the 51st pick in the draft, and cash considerations.

While the 6-foot-4 Rollins signed his rookie contract with the Warriors in July that year, he did not play for them in the NBA Summer League due to a right foot injury.

Bucks Added Rollins On A Two-Way Contract In February 2024

Following 12 appearances off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Golden State announced that Rollins would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

During the 2023 offseason, the Warriors traded Rollins along with Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Rollins, however, was waived by Washington in January 2024. He later joined the Bucks on a two-way contract in February that year and spent most of 2024-25 on a two-way before receiving a standard deal this past March.

He opted for a rest-of-season contract instead of a multi-year deal with Milwaukee and became an unrestricted free agent. The Bucks are now rewarding him with a lucrative deal.

Rollins Averaged Career-High Numbers In 2024-25

In 56 games (19 starts) with Milwaukee last season, Rollins averaged career highs of 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 14.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and a 40.8% from 3-point range.

Per Basketball Reference, in the Bucks’ 133-123 win over Phoenix on April 1, Rollins recorded a career-high 23 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor and 5-for-7 (71.4%) from deep.

In his 19 starts in place of injured star point guard Damian Lillard, Rollins’ numbers climbed to 10.2 points on 45.2% shooting from 3-point range.

The Bucks have had an active offseason, moving on from longtime starting center Brook Lopez and Lillard while adding center Myles Turner on a four-year deal.

Milwaukee is also bringing back Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr.