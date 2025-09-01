Bucks Re-Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo To 1-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team announced Sunday.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Has Been Medically Cleared To Play

Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s one-year deal is for $2.9 million, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 33-year-old missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

He is currently playing with the Greek National Team at EuroBasket.

The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo last played for the Bucks during the 2023-24 season, appearing in just 34 games off the bench and averaging 0.9 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 4.6 minutes per contest.

In 198 career NBA regular-season games (11 starts), Antetokounmpo has career averages of 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 7.7 minutes per contest while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 52.9% from the foul line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Rumored To Request A Trade

Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s re-signing comes amid trade speculation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Charania reported in May that Giannis is “open-minded” about playing elsewhere.

Last month, Charania also reported that while Giannis has yet to ask for a trade, the 12-year veteran might not be fully committed to the Bucks at this point of his playing career.

“Sources tell me there’s still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving. And so, he’s continuing to evaluate his future,” Charania said then.

“I reported it in mid-May that he’s evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it elsewhere. And that process is continuing. There’s been some very real conversations over the last week or so.

“The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, ‘Can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27?’ He wants to win a second championship.”

Giannis To Stay With Bucks To Start 2025-26 Season

After a summer of exploring options, Giannis is reportedly staying in Milwaukee to start the 2025-26 season, a source close to the team told Charania on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played all 12 of his NBA seasons with Milwaukee, and he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game last season.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Bucks now have 15 players on guaranteed contracts. Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s signing means Andre Jackson Jr. could be the odd man out ahead of the upcoming season.

Jackson, who the Bucks acquired on draft night in 2023, has an $800,000 guarantee on his $2.2 million contract. It becomes fully guaranteed if he makes the opening night roster.

Each NBA team is allowed to carry up to 21 players during the offseason and preseason, including up to three two-way players. The regular-season limit is 15 players signed to standard deals.