Bucks Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. To Decline Player Option For 2025-26

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to decline his $2.55 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Wednesday.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s Player Option Deadline Is June 29

Porter’s option deadline is June 29. This is part of the two-year, $4.78 million contract he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last July. He earned $2.33 million this campaign.

The Clippers traded Porter to Milwaukee for MarJon Beauchamp before the February trade deadline. He played in 30 games (two starts) with the Bucks, averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.

In Milwaukee’s 145-124 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 30, he recorded a season-high 28 points on 8-of-12 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) from 3-point range.

In 75 games (four starts) split between the Clippers and Bucks, Beauchamp averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 19.8 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 44.9% from the field and 31.1% from deep.

Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis Also Have Options

Two other Bucks players also have options in their contracts: Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis. Connaughton has until June 24 to opt in to his $9.4 million contract, while Portis has until June 29 to opt in to his $13.4 million deal.

Connaughton is reportedly expected to exercise his option, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Portis’ $13.4 million player option is also less than the average player salary.

However, Bucks insider Jake Weinbach reported Tuesday that Portis will likely stay put in Milwaukee.

“Bobby Portis is expected to return to the Bucks for his 11th NBA season. There’s common belief that Portis — a fan favorite in the city — will either opt in to his current deal or sign a new long-term extension to remain in Milwaukee,” he said.

Damian Lillard Was An Extension Candidate With Bucks

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma will earn $130 million of the Bucks’ $164 million in payroll next season. Kuzma is owed $21.8 million and $19.8 million the next two seasons.

Prior to tearing his left Achilles, Lillard was the player to watch pertaining to a new extension, per Marks. It is now unlikely that Milwaukee would add another $65.5 million to the two years he has left on his contract.

In addition, AJ Green is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $89 million extension. Green is an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if there is no extension.