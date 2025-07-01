Bucks shockingly waive Damian Lillard after two seasons in order to acquire Myles Turner

This offseason, all the talk surrounding the Bucks has involved two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. There were rumors that he could leave Milwaukee.

Never once was Damian Lillard’s name brought up until Tuesday, July 1. ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving PG Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract. This is being done so the Bucks can acquire former Pacers big man Myles Turner. They are signing him to a four-year, $107 million deal.

What’s next for Damian Lillard after being waived by the Bucks?

Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell @ShamsCharania. Lillard’s two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. Get… pic.twitter.com/UXR6xXGM75 — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2025



Following 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard requested a trade in July 2023. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Lillard was involved in a three-team deal that sent the nine-time All-Star to Milwaukee. Lillard started all 131 games he played in for the Bucks. In March 2025, Lillard was diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis. He was sidelined for 15 straight games and made a return in the playoffs.

However, Lillard tore his left Achilles in Game 4 vs. the Indiana Pacers. That type of injury happening in the playoffs likely meant Lillard would miss the entire 2025-26 season. With that news, the Bucks have made a shocking decision this offseason. They are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 on his contract. That deal will be paid to Lillard over the next five seasons.

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/NGqJIWRQeq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2025

This is far from the end of this story, and there’s plenty of meat left on the bone. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo is “not pleased” with Milwaukee’s decision to waive Damian Lillard. Another layer is added to the questionable decision to waive Lillard. We’ll have to wait and see what Antetokounmpo’s true feelings are.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst and CAA Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, worked to reshape this massive deal to waive Lillard and acquire Myles Turner. This was done to retool their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. What will be the fallout from Milwaukee waiving Damian Lillard, a player Giannis Antetokounmpo was fond of? Milwaukee has shown its commitment to build around Antetokounmpo, but was waiving Damian Lillard one step too far?