Bucks To Sign Pete Nance To Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign forward/center Pete Nance to a two-way contract, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania. Nance played seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season amid a high-scoring season for the Cleveland Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate.

Nance, 25, replaces Waukesha native Liam Robbins, who was released earlier in the day. The 6-foot-11 big man is the son of former Cavs legend Larry Nance and younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr.

In 15 career NBA regular-season games off the bench, Nance is averaging 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 6.3 minutes per contest while shooting 28.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point territory.

He appeared in eight games for the Cavaliers last year while also on a two-way contract after going undrafted out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2023.

In Philadelphia’s 123-109 loss to the Bucks on Jan. 19, he scored a career-high eight points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists in 24 minutes as a reserve.

NBA Players On Two-Way Contracts Can Be Active For Up To 50 Games In A Single Season

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), players on two-way contracts can be active for a team for up to 50 games. This means Nance can finish out the regular season with the Bucks.

Nance is also eligible to play for Milwaukee’s G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Nance has G League experience with the Cleveland Charge and Delaware Blue Coats.

Through 19 G League games this season, he’s averaging 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds 2.9 assists, and 1.4 blocked shots.

While with the Bucks organization, Nance will probably spend time alongside Akron native Chris Livingston, who spent his high school playing days with Buchtel in Akron as a freshman and junior, Western Reserve Academy in Hudson as a sophomore, and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia as a senior.

Livingston then played his lone season of college basketball at Kentucky. A 2023 second-round draft pick, Livingston has appeared in 12 games with the Bucks and 18 with the Herd this campaign. This season, he’s averaging 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in the NBA and 18.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in the G League.