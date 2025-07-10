Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’ll ‘probably’ stay with the Milwaukee

In the current NBA, there are only a handful of players who can legitimately change the outlook of a franchise. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them.

The 30-year-old just finished his 12th professional season. Social media continues to grow in popularity, and Speed is a massive streamer among the younger crowd. He’s currently in Greece spending time with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Speed asked Giannis if he’ll be back in Milwaukee next season. His answer was “probably.”

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo being truthful about staying in Milwaukee?

“Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.” – Giannis on staying in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/mz4V2pdrif — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 10, 2025



This offseason, the biggest name on the market was Kevin Durant. Once he landed with Houston, the media shifted their focus to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The PF is under contract with the Bucks through the 2027-28 season. He’s not a free agent this offseason, but there’s speculation he could leave Milwaukee. It’s been a bumpy four seasons for the team since they won the NBA Finals in 2021.

During the 2025 playoffs, Damian Lillard tore his Achilles. It was apparent he would miss most of, if not all of, the 2025-26 season. Knowing that, the Bucks decided to stretch and waive Lillard’s remaining contract. He’s now a free agent and is no longer with Milwaukee. Sources around the NBA believe this may have rubbed Giannis Antetokounmpo the wrong way. Lillard was a valued teammate of the two-time MVP.

NOW LIVEEEE IN GREECE Ft . Giannis Antetokounmpo🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/epe6otAZ6I — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) July 10, 2025

The NBA is in the middle of its offseason, and players take the time to relax and recharge. Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending time in his native country of Greece. Social media streamer Speed has been seen with Giannis, and a clip is going viral on Thursday. Speed asked Giannis if he would be returning to the Bucks. The nine-time all-star’s response was “probably.” This was not a convincing answer, and fans are starting to become worried.

Is it possible the team loses Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the same offseason? In the clip with Speed, Giannis said several people have tried to convince him to leave and go to LA or NY. For now, Antetokounmpo’s loyalty remains with the Bucks. However, that could change if the team’s trajectory continues in a downward spiral. Bucks fans will be a nervous wreck this offseason, hoping their generational talent wants to stay with the team.