Bucks Waive Chris Livingston Ahead of NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly waiving forward Chris Livingston, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. Livingston, the last pick in the 2023 NBA draft, re-signed with the Bucks on a one-year, $2.3 million deal in the offseason.

Although Livingston’s salary on his previous contract wasn’t guaranteed for the 2025-26 season, his newest deal was fully guaranteed, so the Bucks will carry a dead cap hit after cutting him, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Bucks Drafted Chris Livingston In 2023

Livingston, 22, has spent the past two seasons in Milwaukee but never received a consistent role with the Eastern Conference contender. He’s logged just 196 minutes in 42 total regular-season appearances.

In Milwaukee’s 125-96 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 3, Livingston recorded career highs of 10 points and six rebounds to go with two steals in his first NBA career start.

However, Livingston did show potential with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s G League affiliate.



In 18 games with the Herd last season, he averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 28.3% from deep.

Livingston was Milwaukee’s 15th player signed to a standard guaranteed contract. Waiving him will put the team in position to retain either Andre Jackson Jr. or Amir Coffey as its 15th man.

The Bucks likely would have been able to retain Livingston had they not signed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s younger brother, Alex Antetokounmpo.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee also had to cut guard Jamaree Bouyea to add Alex.

Milwaukee Signed Cole Anthony, Myles Turner

During the offseason, the Bucks signed free agent guard Cole Anthony after the former first-rounder reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In addition, the Bucks stunned the NBA community when they opted to waive and stretch veteran guard Damian Lillard in an effort to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.

Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Lillard will count $22.5 million against the cap over the next five seasons for the Bucks.

What’s more, Ryan Rollins agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal to return to Milwaukee. The 23-year-old’s new deal carries a player option in the third season.

Gary Trent Jr. also agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract to remain with the Bucks. The second year includes a player option, per Spotrac. Trent joined the Bucks on a one-year, $2.61 million deal last July.

Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.