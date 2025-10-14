Bucks Waive Jamaree Bouyea To Sign Alex Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks will cut guard Jamaree Bouyea to sign forward Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Monday.

Jamaree Bouyea Joined Bucks In March

Bouyea had been with the Bucks on a two-way contract going back to last season. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 assists per game in two Summer League outings before a leg injury sidelined him.

Although he appeared in five games for Milwaukee last season, a large chunk of his NBA playing time came in the Bucks’ 140-133 overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons in their regular-season finale.

Bouyea recorded 15 points, three rebounds, and seven assists in 47 minutes of action. He also played four games for the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s G League affiliate, averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 assists.

The California native entered the league in 2022 with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent out of the University of San Francisco.

The Milwaukee Bucks will cut Jamaree Bouyea to sign Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, sources told @hoopshype. It’s the first time three brothers are on active roster contracts with the same team, as ESPN noted. Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers Thanasis and Alex reunite — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 13, 2025



On March 17, 2022, Bouyea scored a career-high 36 points during San Francisco’s 92-87 overtime loss to Murray State during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to the Heat and Bucks, the young guard has also made stops with the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs.

Since Bouyea is just 26 years old, another team could potentially sign him in the weeks ahead. The 6-foot-2 guard has plenty of experience: five years of college and parts of three seasons in the NBA, mostly in the G League.

Bouyea will now likely head to the Herd. He made four appearances with Wisconsin last season, scoring at least 15 points in each game, including a 22-point effort against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Milwaukee Makes NBA History Signing Alex Antetokounmpo

This was a surprising move by Milwaukee, but it was necessary for the Alex Antetokounmpo signing that makes the Bucks the first team in NBA history to have three brothers on one roster.

Alex, the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, will join his two older siblings, Giannis and Thanasis, in Milwaukee. Alex Antetokounmpo had been playing in Europe since 2024,

He played for the Raptors 905 G League team during the 2021-22 season and also had a stint with Milwaukee’s G league squad from 2022-24.

This summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo also played alongside his brothers on the Greek national team en route to winning a bronze medal in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.

Alex Antetokounmpo requested his release from PAOK in the Greece Basketball League in August, then joined Aris Thessaloniki, another club in Greece, but only appeared in two games.