Bucks Waive Tyler Smith Ahead of 2025-26 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Tyler Smith on Monday to get within the regular season roster limit. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Smith is expected to have “several” two-way options to pick from in the days ahead.

Bucks Drafted Tyler Smith In 2024

Smith, who was selected 33rd overall in last year’s draft after spending the 2023-24 season with the now-defunct G League Ignite, is owed a guaranteed salary of $1.95 million this season.

If he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire, the Bucks will carry that figure on their books for the 2025-26 campaign, as Smith is still under contract through 2027-28.

However, the final two years of his deal are non-guaranteed and won’t count against Milwaukee’s cap.

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived forward Tyler Smith, league sources told @hoopshype. Smith was the 33rd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and played in 23 games for the Bucks last season. He turns 21 years old on November 2nd. pic.twitter.com/3d2M1PlJsD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 20, 2025



The 6-foot-11 wing played a lesser role as an NBA rookie last season, appearing in 23 games off the bench with averages of 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 5.3 minutes per contest.

Smith also appeared in 25 NBA G League games with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 25.1 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 41.5/32.7/82.4.

However, he did not shoot well in five Summer League games (20.7%) and played in just two preseason games.

Andre Jackson Jr., Amir Coffey Secured Roster Spots

The Bucks waiving Smith indicates that guard Andre Jackson Jr. and veteran wing Amir Coffey won the training camp competition to secure their roster spots.

Jackson was acquired via a draft night trade with the Orlando Magic in 2023.

The 6-foot-6 guard will have the remaining $1.4 million of his contract guaranteed after he agreed to move his guaranteed-by date to Oct. 20 in exchange for $800,000 back in July.

Jackson, who will turn 24 years old in November, played in 67 games (43 starts) for the Bucks last season.

Coffey, meanwhile, signed with Milwaukee in August on a non-guaranteed training camp deal, so that contract will be converted to a guaranteed minimum signing.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers mentioned Coffey as a potential starting small forward in certain lineups.

“Kind of just come into a new system, learning a new role, just trying to show what I can do through all the practices (and) whenever opportunities were given in a game,” Coffey said on Oct. 14.

“Trying to just hone in on every day, try to treat every day like a championship whether that’s practice or the game. Just trying to a learn a new system, try to do the right thing and do what the coaches ask of me, whether that’s in a game or practice and just go from there.”

The Bucks host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday to open their 2025-26 season.