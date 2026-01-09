Condensation Forces Late Start at United Center

The Chicago Bulls’ game against the Miami Heat hit an unexpected snag before tipoff at the United Center. Arena officials delayed the start after noticing condensation on the court, which created a slipping hazard for players. With safety at risk, staff stopped warmups and sent both teams back to their locker rooms.

Fans watched as crew members rushed onto the floor with towels, mops, and drying equipment. The delay lasted roughly 30 minutes, as officials worked to restore safe playing conditions. Once the court met league standards, referees cleared teams to return and begin the game.

What Led to the Court Issue

Condensation occurs when humid air meets a cooler surface. In this case, a mix of indoor humidity and cold Chicago weather caused moisture to form on the hardwood. United Center staff identified the problem quickly and acted before any player slipped or suffered an injury.

Situations like this remain rare, but they have happened in NBA arenas during sudden temperature changes. The league prioritizes player safety, and officials chose caution rather than risk an early accident.

Players and Coaches React

Bulls forward Zach LaVine called the delay unusual but understandable. He noted that the crew handled the issue fast and kept players informed. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra echoed that message and stressed the importance of safety.

“You want to play,” Spoelstra said, “but not if the floor puts guys in danger.”

Both teams used the extra time to stay loose and refocus. Once play started, energy levels stayed high despite the long wait.

Game Flow After the Delay

Chicago came out aggressive and pushed the pace early. Miami responded with physical defense and steady half-court execution. The delay did not disrupt the rhythm for long, as both teams settled in within the first quarter.

DeMar DeRozan found his spots in the midrange, while Jimmy Butler attacked the basket and drew contact. Coaches leaned deeper into their rotations, and the game stayed competitive into the second half.

Fans and Arena Response

Fans inside the United Center showed patience during the delay. Many filmed the cleanup and shared reactions online. Once the game tipped off, the crowd brought strong energy and quickly shifted focus back to basketball.

After the game, arena representatives confirmed that staff addressed the moisture issue and monitored conditions throughout the night. The Bulls organization reiterated its commitment to player safety and game quality.

A Rare but Important Reminder

While delays like this seldom occur, they highlight the challenges teams face during winter months in indoor arenas. Both the Bulls and Heat handled the situation professionally and moved on without incident.

The night served as a reminder that safe conditions come first. No game matters more than the health of the players on the floor.