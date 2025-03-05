The Chicago medical staff has confirmed the gravity of Ayo Dosunmu’s injury in the back of left shoulder, after an MRI revealed that the fracture was at least a year old. This means that he will need from four to six months to recover from the surgery he will be undergoing this Wednesday morning.

The Bulls guard revealed that he felt discomfort in his shoulder for a long time, but had been able to play through it for many months. However, after experiencing more pain during their February 20th game against the Knicks, the team decided to rest him for the next three matches.

Last Friday night he returned to play 23 minutes against the Raptors, but later admitted the pain was stronger. “I don’t remember where it started at, but I do remember having it,” Dosunmu revealed before the Tuesday’s clash against the Cavaliers.

Ayo Dosunmu on his approach and mindset to surgery which will be taking place tomorrow. We are wishing him the best 🙏🫶 pic.twitter.com/ByJFScjrg5 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) March 5, 2025

“My shoulder goes numb and [would pop] out in the back. I do remember that numerous times, but I can’t tell you the exact date,” the 25-year-old said this week. “It was something that I played on and I think I could have continued to play on, but I don’t know for what reason.”

Ayo will now endure the first surgery procedure of his young career, but he already expects to be ready for the start of next season’s training camp, which will be the final year of his three-year, $21 million deal with the Bulls franchise.

The Chicago native has participated in 46 games so far this 2024-25 campaign, with career-high averages of 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. The guard admitted that he feels positive and will come back stronger. “I’m excited to knock this surgery out and attack rehab,” he said on Tuesday.

Dosunmu then added: “I’m proud overall of the whole season, going out there, battling injuries and continuing to fight. The last game, just trying to give it all I had, help the team get a win. [I] pretty much knew it would probably be my last game of the season. Just knew how I felt out there.”