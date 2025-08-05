Bulls Bring Back Pinstripe Uniforms For 2025-26 Season

The Chicago Bulls are bringing back a classic fan-favorite jersey for the 2025-26 season.

The Bulls announced on Tuesday the return of their black pinstripe uniforms, which serve as their new statement edition jerseys.

Bulls Wore Pinstripe Jerseys For Two Seasons During Dynastic Run

It’s the first time the Bulls have worn the pinstripe jerseys since the 2012-13 season.

The Bulls also wore the pinstripe jerseys for two seasons during Chicago’s dominant run with Michael Jordan of the 1990s.

The Bulls wore them as their alternative uniforms for the historic 1995-96 season when they won 72 games, a record set then that has since been broken by the Golden State Warriors.

They also wore them for the following season, when the Bulls won their second-consecutive title.

However, Bulls fans haven’t had much to celebrate this century. Chicago hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season.



Although the pinstripe uniforms design remains the same, there are some updates to the classic look. The stars that feature prominently on the Chicago flag appear on the waistband of the shorts.

In addition, instead of the red and white piping along the neckline and the armholes of the jersey that appear on the 90s version, the white has been replaced with black.

Dennis Rodman Prefers Pinstripe Design

The Bulls collaborated with Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman for the official release. The former five-time NBA champ said the pinstripe jersey design is his own personal favorite.

“I used to wear the jersey all the time, only the jersey,” Rodman said. “This is more like Chicago. It’s more original with the same color scheme. … These jerseys right here are legendary. My style came from Chicago.”

Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six titles together across two different threepeats in the ’90s, while Rodman was a key contributor in the second one as a versatile defender.

The uniforms will reportedly be on display during Bulls Fest later this month at the United Center, and the Statement Edition retail collection will be available to purchase beginning Oct. 15.

The 2025-26 season tips off on Oct. 21.