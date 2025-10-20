Bulls’ Coby White Out At Least 2 Weeks Due To Calf Strain

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will miss at least two weeks due to a right calf strain, the team announced Monday. The Bulls said White has “resumed on-court basketball activities” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Coby White Suffered Calf Strain In August

White has dealt with a calf strain since August and didn’t play in any preseason games. The Bulls open their season on Wednesday at home game against the Detroit Pistons.

They’ll also play at least five more games before he’ll be re-evaluated. The original timetable had White coming back for the team’s preseason finale, but early last week, it became clear that wasn’t happening.

Medical Update: Coby White has resumed on-court basketball activities and continues to make progress in his ramp up phase for a right calf strain. White will be reevaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/Q0brTzWVNp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2025



Bulls coach Billy Donovan informed reporters that White would go through additional contact work on Monday after taking Sunday off. The 25-year-old is expected to start his season on a minutes restriction when he returns.

“When you have a lower leg extremity injury like he does, I don’t care how hard he’s worked — and he’s worked really hard — you’re just never going to be in the shape that these guys are in,” Donovan said. “That’s going to be a challenge for him, and that will be his process in getting back on the floor.”

White Entering Final Year Of Contract

White is headed to unrestricted free agency next summer.

Per Spotrac, White is entering the final season of his three-year, $36 million contract. His deal includes nearly $4 million in total incentives, and he’s slated to earn $12.88 million this campaign.

He’s reportedly informed the Bulls that he doesn’t plan on signing an extension this season due to limitations on what they can offer him. Both sides agreed to revisit talks once the season ends.

White finished second behind Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey in Most Improved Player voting in the 2023-24 campaign after averaging a then-career-best 19.1 points on 44.7% shooting from the field.

Bulls Star Topped His Career High In Scoring

In 74 games (73 starts) last season, White averaged a career-high 20.4 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 33.1 minutes per contest. The UNC product also shot 45.3% from the floor and 37% from deep.

White was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March.

The former first-rounder recorded a career-high 44 points in a win at Orlando on March 6. He finished 16-of-28 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 7-for-15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc.

White had three straight games of 35 points or more and finished the month averaging 27.7 points. He’s been eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension since July 10, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.