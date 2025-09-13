Bulls Could Target Jonathan Kuminga After Re-Signing Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls reportedly could be a destination for Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga now that they have re-signed Josh Giddey.

Bulls Remain A Potential Landing Spot For Jonathan Kuminga

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Friday that a sign-and-trade “doesn’t seem very plausible” because “the Bulls simply don’t have the outgoing trade pieces that the Warriors would be seeking in exchange for their 22-year-old.”

However, Fischer also mentioned that no one should “dismiss Chicago completely as a future landing spot” since it is projected to have plenty of salary cap next summer.

“Those are among the factors that have Kuminga’s camp, I’m told, strongly considering the same route that [Cam] Thomas went and accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer from Golden State that expires Oct. 1,” he wrote.

A report surfaced last month that there had been “renewed” dialogue between the Warriors and Kuminga, as the two sides remain in a contract stalemate.

During an appearance on NBA Today last month, ESPN’s Anthony Slater said Kuminga and his representatives are seeking a multi-year contract from the Warriors that positions the former first-rounder to be more of a “building block” than simply a trade chip.

“Well, there’s been renewed conversations between the two sides. There’s dialogue, but as you all know, talking doesn’t necessarily equal movement,” Slater said.

“They’ve shared contract concepts and opinions about the whole thing between each other this last week, dating back to last weekend. Kuminga wants more of a player-friendly deal, more of a signal that he’s a building block, not a trade asset.”

Kuminga Prefers Signing Qualifying Offer

Despite those talks, the Warriors aren’t altering their two-year, $45 million contract offer pitch to Kuminga, and the 6-foot-8 wing has indicated that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him.

The new deal holds a team option for Year 2 and strips Kuminga of the right to grant consent on trades in Year 1.

More importantly, Kuminga is leaning toward signing the qualifying offer because it includes a no-trade clause. The veteran forward doesn’t want to be traded mid-season, and he’s still seeking a player option.

“The word I’ve heard used from the Kuminga side is ‘pawn,’” Slater reported. “He doesn’t want to sign this two-year, $45 million deal with a team option where he is clearly just being used to be traded mid-season. That’s not something he wants to sign up for.

“Now if you’re talking about a three-year deal, if you’re talking about something with a player option that shows him a little bit more commitment, that’s something he’d be interested in.

“But as of now, the Warriors have been hesitant to do that, and because of that, Kuminga is signaling to those around him that he’s very willing – and prefers – [to sign] the qualifying offer over the two-year, $45 million deal. That’s dangerous for the Warriors. They can try to call his bluff, but right now, it seems to be trending toward the qualifying offer.”

The Bulls could really use a young player like Kuminga after trading away DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, and Zach LaVine, especially considering Nikola Vucevic turns 35 next month.