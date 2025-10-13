Bulls’ Dalen Terry Not Expected To Sign Contract Extension

There have reportedly been “no serious discussions” about a contract extension between the Chicago Bulls and swingman Dalen Terry, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Dalen Terry Could Become Restricted Free Agent With Bulls

This means Terry could play out the 2025-26 season and go through restricted free agency in 2026. The 23-year-old is entering the final season of his four-year, $15.4 million rookie-scale contract.

The 6-foot-7 Terry will remain eligible for a rookie-scale extension until Oct. 20.

For Terry to become a restricted free agent next summer, the Bulls would have to tender him a qualifying offer, however that seems unlikely based on how his first three seasons went.

Dalen Terry: “I think sometimes my mentality was messed up listening to whoever I was. … I was being a little selfish. For me to be successful in this league, I have to be the player that caters to the team.” Mentions Alex Caruso helping him navigating his role this summer. pic.twitter.com/u0Dd0gkPoR — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) October 8, 2025



Terry, who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 draft after two college seasons at Arizona, has struggled to establish himself as a reliable rotation player with Chicago.

Despite his inconsistencies, he appeared in a career-high 73 games last season, averaging career highs of 4.5 points and 13.5 minutes to go with 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

Terry Switched Jersey Numbers, Admires Former Teammate

In addition, Terry switched jersey numbers from No. 25 to No. 7. He initially chose No. 25 to honor Chicago high school legend Benji Wilson, but the former first-rounder now wants to be himself.

‘‘The last two years, I wasn’t being myself,’’ Terry told Cowley. ‘‘I was trying to be what people wanted me to be, and it’s time for me to be myself. That’s why I changed my number. Man, we’re going to leave that in the past. I’m trying to do what’s best for the team and not worry about pleasing everybody.’

“This is how I think everybody views it. They view it as I’m not a guy that scores 20, 30 points. Well, I got drafted to be like [former Bulls guard] Alex Caruso: ‘OK, he can guard, he can do all the little things, he can be a connector.’ That’s what I strive to be this year.

“Like, even [in the Bulls’ preseason victory Thursday against the Cavaliers], in my eyes, I played like [expletive]. But you look at the box score, and I’m guarding Donovan Mitchell. I was tough on him. Guarding De’Andre Hunter. I was tough on him. I have to live like that, you know?

“I remember being in the locker room [when] AC was still here, and some days he would have six points and some days he would have 20 points. That’s just the way it’s going to be. I have to hang my hat on the defensive end. So when people try to put pressure on what I should be, I’m just going to be myself.”

This upcoming season will definitely be a prove-it year for Terry. After averaging 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in his second year of college, he has potential to put up similar numbers in his fourth NBA campaign.

The Bulls host the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.