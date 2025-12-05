A recent report revealed that the Chicago Bulls declined interest in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Chicago broadcaster Lou Canellis said on Fox 32 Chicago that Giannis’s camp reached out to the Bulls. Canellis added that Chicago responded by saying they were “not interested.”

He also said the Bulls chose to protect their young core and stay committed to their current direction under Artūras Karnisovas and Marc Eversley.

Chicago Chooses Stability Over a Blockbuster

The Bulls have focused on long-term development during the past few seasons. They have not reached the playoffs since 2022, and the team is trying to rebuild around younger players and future assets.

Veteran reporter David Haugh said the idea of moving the entire core for Giannis was “a punch line at best.” His comment came as the Bulls sat at 9–12 in the Eastern Conference and worked through a five-game losing streak.

The Bulls also face financial challenges. Matching Giannis’s large contract would require several players and picks. That type of move would severely limit their flexibility and push the team away from its current plan.

Trade Reality in Today’s NBA

Giannis remains one of the league’s elite players. Rumors have connected him to several teams as the Bucks deal with increased pressure this season. Even so, superstar trades are far more complicated than they were a decade ago. Massive contracts, new rules, and increased penalties force teams to think carefully before making any major move.

The Bulls do not have the strong mix of players and picks that other teams could offer. That limits their ability to compete in a potential bidding war and makes a Giannis pursuit unrealistic.

Chicago’s Plan Going Forward

The Bulls appear determined to stay on a steady path. They want to allow their young players to grow and to build a sustainable roster. A trade for Giannis would shift the franchise away from that strategy and drain its future capital.

Chicago’s decision suggests confidence in its internal plan. It also signals that patience, not shock value, will guide this phase of the rebuild.