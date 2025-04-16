NBA

Bulls injury update: Josh Giddey (wrist) will be available for Chicago on Wednesday vs. Miami

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

April 16, 2025

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Bulls made changes to their roster. They traded DeMar DeRozan to the Kings. Additionally, Chicago traded Alex Caruso to the Thunder for Josh Giddey. 

It took Josh Giddey time to adjust to his new role with the Bulls, but he settled in for the second half of the season. He missed three of Chicago’s final four games due to a wrist injury. Giddey told reporters that he will play through the pain and will be available Wednesday night vs. the Heat.

Josh Giddey (wrist) will play for the Bulls on Wednesday in the play-in tournament


In his first season with the Bulls, Josh Giddey played in 70 of their 82 games and made 69 starts. The 22-year-old took a massive step forward in his offensive progression in 2024-25. Since the All-Star break, he’s averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Giddey is shooting 50% from the field, 46% from beyond the arc, and 81% from the free-throw line in that time. He had seven triple-doubles this season for Chicago.

At the moment, Giddey is dealing with a muscle injury in his right hand. It’s causing pain and tightness. However, the former first-round pick will play through the pain on Wednesday. Chicago is in a win-or-go-home game vs. the Heat. Giddey told Juila Poe of the Chicago Tribune that he is not going to miss a must-win game.

Josh Giddey and the Bulls went 3-0 vs. the Heat during the 2024-25 regular season. In those three wins, Giddey averages 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.  According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Bulls are favored -1 at home tonight vs. the Heat. If Chicago wins tonight, the Bulls would face the Hawks on Friday for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2021-22 season, when they lost in the first round.