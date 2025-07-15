Bulls, Josh Giddey Had ‘Positive’ Contract Talks

The Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent Josh Giddey are reportedly making progress toward a new contract.

The two sides are currently in a contract stalemate because Giddey is seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That would give Giddey $30 million annually.

Bulls Will Probably Not Give Josh Giddey $30 Million Per Year

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Giddey and Bulls officials have had “positive” contract talks recently and the expectations is the two sides will “eventually” come to an agreement.

“Giddey was present in Las Vegas and had lunch with Bulls coach Billy Donovan, sources told ESPN, and Bulls executives were scheduled to meet with Giddey’s agent during the week,” Collier wrote.

It is unlikely that Chicago will offer Giddey an annual salary of $30 million, as the market for restricted free agents remains frozen. This gives the Bulls leverage to hold off for a more team-friendly deal.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network confirmed that rumor.

“I don’t have particular numbers other than to say that Giddey’s $30-million-a-year price tag that’s been well-documented in the media — and out there since last fall, when the rookie contract was discussed — has never crossed my radar,” Johnson said during last Tuesday’s episode of The Fastbreak.

“I’ve never heard the Bulls mention that number. So I would not expect Giddey to sign a $30-million-a-year deal.”

Chicago Acquired Giddey In The Alex Caruso Trade

According to Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this past season. Both salaries are club options.

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26. In 70 games (69 starts) last season, he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The former No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).

Giddey also notched 30 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles, according to Basketball Reference.

In Chicago’s 121-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10, he recorded a season-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block in 27 minutes of action.