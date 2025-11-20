Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic has hit two game-winning shots in November 2025

At the start of the fourth quarter on Wednesday, the Bulls had a 98-82 lead vs. the Trail Blazers. However, the lead quickly diminished, and Chicago found itself down in the fourth quarter.

Coby White nailed a massive three-pointer late in the fourth, cutting Portland’s lead to one point. Chicago immediately fouled and sent the Trail Blazers to the free-throw line. Jerami Grant made one of two free throws, and the Blazers had just a two-point lead. White then drove to the rim and dished out a pass on the wing to Nikola Vucevic. Once again, the veteran big man had ice in his veins. Vucevic hit his second game-winning shot in November 2025.

Nikola Vucevic has been clutch for Chicago to begin the 2025-26 season

2 GAME-WINNERS THIS SEASON. 🙌 NIKOLA VUČEVIĆ IS CLUTCH 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zLNLPqer1d — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2025



With a narrow 122-121 win on Wednesday, the Bulls are 8-6 in 2025-26. That is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls have cooled down after a 6-1 start to the season. Chicago is 2-5 in their last seven game but have won two straight. On Wednesday evening, Bulls veteran center Nikola Vucevic was the hero once again. For the second time in November 2025, the 35-year-old hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic hit a true game-winning buzzer beater against the Trail Blazers. In his 15th professional season, Vucevic is playing at a high level for the Bulls. His .429 three-point percentage is the highest of his career. Nikola Vucevic shoots .351% from beyond the arc over 15 seasons. Including his game-winning three on Wednesday, Nikola Vucevic finished the game with a team-high 27 points and went 5-9 from beyond the arc.

COBY WHITE FINDS NIKOLA VUČEVIĆ FOR THE GAME-WINNING TRIPLE FOR CHICAGO 🤯 🚨 @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER 🚨

pic.twitter.com/2be6uRy0FT — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2025

Wednesday’s game-winning three was Nikola Vucevic’s second game-winner in November 2025. On November 4 vs. the 76ers, the Bulls fought to make a comeback vs. Philadelphia. Despite being down by as many as 24 points in the first half, Chicago took their first lead of the game with less than five seconds left. Nikola Vucevic hit a three-pointer to give the Bulls a 113-111 lead. They held on for the final seconds of the game and pulled off a comeback win.

Through the first month of the 2025-26 season, Nikola Vucevic has been clutch for the Bulls. He’s hit multiple big-time shots and not just game-winners. Against the Nuggets on Monday, Vucevic hit a three-pointer to extend Chicago’s lead late in the game. They beat Denver 130-127 to snap a five-game losing streak. The Bulls are eager to stack wins after a small rough patch over the past week and a half.