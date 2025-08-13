Bulls Offered Josh Giddey $80M Deal At Start Of Free Agency

Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey has been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That contract would give the four-year veteran $30 million annually.

Giddey “wants to get a deal done to stay in Chicago,” but his side and the Bulls have been “somewhere between $8 million to $10 million per year apart,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported last month.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bulls originally made an offer to the former first-rounder at the start of free agency. Giddey, however, rejected the contract because he wanted a higher average annual value.

“League sources say that the Bulls made an offer of $80 million over four years to restricted free agent Josh Giddey when the offseason commenced on June 30,” Fischer said.

“Giddey, of course, is seeking an annual salary in the $30 million range. Chicago has been anchored in the $20 million range in annual value ever since its original offer.”

Warriors No Longer Interested In Dual Sign-And-Trade With Bulls

The Golden State Warriors were recently linked to Giddey, per Fischer. They reportedly had some interest in a dual sign-and-trade, swapping Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga, but this no longer seems to be the case.

“The Warriors are not actively pursuing Giddey this offseason, team sources from both organizations confirmed… Aside from salary rules and restraints coming into play with a double sign-and-trade, this hypothetical scenario would also hard cap the Warriors. This would be a problem considering Golden State has made it clear they want to maintain financial flexibility,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Monday.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Warriors reportedly have had “zero interest” in trade offers the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have made for Kuminga.

That ultimately could have led to the report being leaked amid the current contract stalemates between both the Bulls with Giddey and the Warriors with Kuminga.

Chicago Acquired Giddey From Thunder

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26. In 70 games (69 starts) last season, he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

The 6-foot-8 guard also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).

He nearly averaged a 20-point triple-double over his final 19 games.

There’s been no market for restricted free agents this offseason due to the salary cap and concerns of the harsh penalties for exceeding the first and second aprons, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this past season. Both salaries are club options.