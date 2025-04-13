Bulls Optimistic Josh Giddey’s Wrist Will Be Healthy Enough For Play-In

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic that Josh Giddey’s right wrist will be healthy enough for their play-in game on Wednesday.

Head coach Billy Donovan said there’s “high level optimism” he’ll be available. Donovan did also clarify that the wrist continuing to hamper Giddey is a concern. K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network was first to report.

Giddey sat out the final two games of the regular season against the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He’s effectively taken a week’s rest for his wrist having last played on Apr. 9 in 119-111 win over the Miami Heat.

He had 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists in that game, a big reason why the Bulls will host the 9th vs. 10th game against the Heat.

The 22-year-old was acquired in the summer from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso. In 70 games, Giddey has averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. He has shot 46.5 percent from the field including 37.8 percent from three and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Chicago finished its season 39-43 after a 122-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Miami finished 37-45 after losing 119-118 to the Wizards on a wild, contested, floating banker at the buzzer by Carlton Carrington.

Giddey’s Incredible Second Half Despite Wrist

Giddey has had a sensational second half of the season to propel the Bulls strong finish to the season.

In 19 games since the All-Star break, Giddey has averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He’s also shot 50 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from three, and 80.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Giddey is one of three players this season to collect at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists this season. The other two are LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

Unquestionably, his highlight of the season came a couple weeks ago when hitting a halfcourt game winning buzzer-beater to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Chicago.

Talk about finding the right situation. The Thunder had discussed moving Giddey to a bench role, triggering the Australian’s desire for a fresh start somewhere else.

Upon the trade, some speculated that the Bulls didn’t get enough of a return for an All-Defensive Team caliber defender in Caruso.

Now, it appears Giddey may be a core piece in the Bulls’ next chapter.