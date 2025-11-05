Bulls Overcome 24-Point Deficit To Win Against 76ers

The Chicago Bulls rallied from 24 points down to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on a go-ahead 3-pointer from Nikola Vucevic with 3.2 seconds remaining to secure a 113-111 victory on Tuesday night.

Bulls Off To Best Start Since 2021-22 Season

Chicago pulled off the largest comeback win in the NBA this season to improve to 6-1, which matches the best start for the franchise since the 2021-22 season, the last time the team made the playoffs.

“Tonight was one of the best wins that I’ve ever been a part of,” Bulls guard Josh Giddey said after the game. “Just in terms of how bad we were down that early in the third. And to gut that one out and dig ourselves out of the hole that we did was unbelievable.”

Giddey led the team with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, recording his second straight triple-double — the first Bulls player in franchise history with consecutive triple-doubles since Michael Jordan in 1989.

Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaac Okoro added 16 points and five assists. Six Bulls players ended their night with double-digit scoring.

The @NikolaVucevic finisher that completed a 24-point comeback and won the game in the final seconds for the Bulls. Wow. pic.twitter.com/04OlqZazEH — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 5, 2025



“Whenever you come back down 20-something and win the game, it’s big, especially against a team like Philly’s been playing great so far,” Vucevic said. “I think it just showed the resilience we have, the belief we have, the togetherness we have.”

Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Bulls have now earned victories over the Pistons, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, and Sixers, all projected playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia was in control for most of the first half. The 76ers led 45-27 after the first quarter and were ahead by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 39 points and Joel Embiid finished with 20 points in 25 minutes of action, but the 7-footer shot just 1-of-10 in the second half.

Josh Giddey Found Nikola Vucevic In The Corner For The Win

Chicago outscored Philadelphia 29-16 in the fourth quarter after cutting its deficit to 95-84 by the start of the final frame. This came after the Sixers were held to 20 points in the third.

The Bulls pulled within 111-110 on Giddey’s basket with 1:19 left, and Chicago coach Billy Donovan called a timeout to set up the final play.

Vucevic set up in the corner as Giddey drove to the basket, and the Bulls guard found Vucevic for a triple to give Chicago its first and only lead of the night.

“Just go to the corner.” Vooch breaks down his gamewinning bucket: pic.twitter.com/0qAaa812Om — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 5, 2025



Although the Bulls bounced back from their first loss of the season, Vucevic hopes his team will use this come-from-behind victory as a “good learning experience” moving forward.

“It’s also important that we understand this is not how you can become a good team by getting down 20 and then waking up and start to finally play,” said Vucevic.

“We have to play better from the beginning. This game was a great example of what we can be when we play the way we need to. So hopefully we can use this as a good learning experience for us and understand that we have to do this for 48 minutes.”

The Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.