Bulls Rumors: Chicago Urged to Trade Ayo Dosunmu or Coby White

The Chicago Bulls could potentially trade one of their veteran guards this offseason after their disappointing 2023-24 campaign, finishing 39-43 and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Zach LaVine Trade Allows Chicago To Re-Sign Josh Giddey

The Bulls traded away Zach LaVine at February’s deadline to focus on their young core. Chicago is reportedly building around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White, but it faces difficult decisions this summer.

The LaVine trade gave Chicago control over its first-round pick for the first time since 2021. The trade also gave the Bulls flexibility to re-sign restricted free agent Giddey.

In addition, before agreeing to new contract for Giddey, the Bulls have no players earning more than $22 million next season and only $45 million in total salary for 2026-27.

Chicago also has access to its non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), veterans minimum, and second-round pick exceptions. It has trade exceptions of $17.2 million and $2.9 million as well.

Bulls Could Trade Either Ayo Dosunmu Or Coby White

With all of that in mind, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson talked about the possibility of the team trading either Ayo Dosunmu or Coby White.

“From my seat they’ve got to try to look to trade either Ayo [Dosunmu] or Coby [White],” Johnson said. “I think it will be very hard to re-sign both of them after next year when they both hit unrestricted free agency. I think you’ve got to get out in front of things like that.”

When Johnson was asked if the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade could have an impact on White’s market, he was skeptical, pointing out the differences in their contracts.

“Bane makes a lot more [than White], so you’re gonna get more back, and I would also argue that as good as Coby White is, Bane is a much better defensive player,” Johnson said. “But again, you’ve got to make these hard decisions, because you’re not going to be re-signing Josh Giddey this summer, and Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White after next summer. I just don’t see that.”

In 46 games (26 starts) this season, Dosunmu averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, White averaged a career-high 20.4 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 33.1 minutes in 74 games (73 starts). The UNC product also shot 45.3% from the floor and 37% from deep.