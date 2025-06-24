Bulls Rumors: Jevon Carter Exercises 2025-26 Player Option

Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter is exercising his $6.8 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources informed NBA insider Jake Fischer on Monday.

Jevon Carter Saw His Minutes Decline This Past Season

The 6-foot-1 Carter signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Bulls after a career year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 81 games (39 starts).

Carter, who turns 30 in September, averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a career-low 8.9 minutes per contest in 36 games (one start) with Chicago this past season.

The former second-rounder has averaged 4.7 points, 1.2 assists, 0.9 rebounds, and 12.3 minutes per game in a total of 108 appearances since joining the Bulls.

Carter is the only Bulls player with a player option deadline in his contract for this month.

Bulls Could Be Trading Carter Or Ayo Dosunmu

The Bulls are reportedly building around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White this summer. This means Carter or Ayo Dosunmu could potentially be on the trade block.

In 46 games (26 starts) this season, Dosunmu averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

The Zach LaVine trade in February gave Chicago control over its first-round pick for the first time since 2021. The trade also gave the Bulls flexibility to re-sign restricted free agent Giddey.

“This is not a final product. We’ll continue to look for opportunities to improve our team. The next phase is during the draft and free agency. We obviously value draft compensation and young players and flexibility in that order. We have nine players between 20 and 25,” said Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

Chicago Has Its Own First-Round Pick In The Next Seven Drafts

In addition, before agreeing to new contract for Giddey, the Bulls have no players earning more than $22 million next season and only $45 million in total salary for 2026-27.

Although Chicago has $135 million committed, because of the free agent hold of Giddey ($25.1 million) and its first-round pick, the team will not have cap space.

The Bulls also have access to their non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), veterans minimum, and second-round pick exceptions. They have trade exceptions of $17.2 million and $2.9 million as well.

More importantly, Chicago has its own first-round pick in the next seven drafts. The Portland Trail Blazers owe Chicago a first-round pick that is top-14 protected over the next four drafts.

That pick converts to a second-rounder if not conveyed. Plus, Chicago has six second-round picks available to trade.