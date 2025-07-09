Bulls Rumors: Josh Giddey Unlikely To Get $30M Per Year

As reported many times in the past, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey is seeking a five-year, $150 million contract similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That deal would give Giddey $30 million annually.

Bulls, Josh Giddey Are Now In Stalemate Over Contract

The Bulls, however, are reportedly unwilling to pay Giddey that kind of money. This disagreement has led to the “stalemate” between Giddey and Chicago’s front office, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“I don’t have particular numbers other than to say that Giddey’s $30-million-a-year price tag that’s been well-documented in the media — and out there since last fall, when the rookie contract was discussed — has never crossed my radar,” Johnson said during Tuesday’s episode of The Fastbreak.

“I’ve never heard the Bulls mention that number. So I would not expect Giddey to sign a $30-million-a-year deal.”

Per Johnson, there’s great optimism the Bulls will get a deal done and re-sign him, but Giddey will probably not receive the $150 million deal that he’s been asking for.

Bulls Guard Averaged $6.8 Million Per Season In His Previous Deal

According to Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this past season. Both salaries are club options.

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26. In 70 games (69 starts) last season, he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The former No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).

Giddey also notched 30 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles, according to Basketball Reference.

In Chicago’s 121-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10, he recorded a season-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block in 27 minutes of action.

Giddey Once Harbored Hard Feelings Toward Thunder

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Australian hooper admitted to resenting his former team after he was dealt.

“When I left, I always thought that I’d be like, ‘Damn, I hope these guys miss the playoffs. I hope these guys don’t have any success,'” Giddey said recently on the Ball Magnets podcast.

“But now watching it, as the season went on, I seriously love watching them. Obviously I’m with the Bulls, but the next team I’ve watched the most is OKC.”

Giddey credits his changing perspective to the strong bonds he built in Oklahoma City.

“I love them, and I’m so close with a lot of the guys there, so that’s probably the main thing,” Giddey continued. “I genuinely root for those guys and want them to win the championship. I’m just so close with so many people there. … That place is unbelievable to play in in the playoffs.