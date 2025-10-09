Bulls Sign, Waive Veteran Wing Kevin Knox

The Chicago Bulls have officially signed and waived free agent forward Kevin Knox, according to NBA.com’s transaction log. Knox reached an agreement with the Bulls on Wednesday, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Kevin Knox Expected To Play For Windy City Bulls

Although Scotto didn’t offer any specifics about the deal, it was likely an Exhibit 10 contract so that Knox would be able to play for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate.

If so, Knox will be eligible to earn a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he spends at least 60 days with Windy City.

Knox spent a portion of last season in the G League, averaging 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in 12 regular-season games with the Golden State Warriors‘ affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Knox, 26, joined the Warriors on a pair of 10-day contracts in February and March and was signed for the remainder of the season.

However, he saw limited playing time in 14 games.

Knicks Drafted Knox In 2018

Knox spent three-plus seasons with the New York Knicks after being selected with the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky, but he has bounced around the league since then.

He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022, signed with the Detroit Pistons that summer, and was then dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 deadline.

Knox returned to Detroit as a free agent in November of 2023, then was traded to the Utah Jazz at the 2024 deadline. The Jazz waived the former first-rounder a day after the trade.

Per Basketball Reference, Knox has appeared in 320 games (77 starts) during his seven NBA seasons, averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 39.3% from the field, 34% from beyond the arc, and 72.3% at the foul line.

The Bulls only have 19 players on their roster, two short of the offseason limit. Teams are also allowed to carry up to three two-way players.

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season.

However, the Bulls have already filled their two-way slots with center Lachlan Olbrich, forward Emanuel Miller, and guard Yuki Kawamura.

Chicago hosts the Pistons on Oct. 22 to open its 2025-26 season.