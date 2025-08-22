Bulls To Retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 Jersey On Jan. 24

The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday that they will retire the No. 1 jersey of former star point guard Derrick Rose in a ceremony during their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24, 2026.

Derrick Rose To Become Fifth Bulls Player To Have Jersey Retired

Rose will be just the fifth player in Bulls franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining an elite group that features Jerry Sloan’s No. 4, Bob Love’s No. 10, Michael Jordan’s No. 23, and Scottie Pippen’s No. 33.

The Bulls also honored Rose last January following his retirement announcement, which included the mayor of Chicago proclaiming Jan. 4 “Derrick Rose Day” in the Windy City.

Rose officially retired from the NBA on Sept. 24, 2024.

“Knowing that I gave my all to the game, I feel confident in my decision,” he told ESPN then. “Basketball was just the beginning for me. Now, it’s important that I give my all to my family — they deserve that.”

No player will ever wear No. 1 for us again. D-Rose will be celebrated throughout the season, including on four additional game dates where a collectible figurine will be given away at the gates while supplies last. Ticket information ➡️ https://t.co/AYinN3ZD60 https://t.co/3ueXX5dSYm pic.twitter.com/jfsoN4Knrx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 21, 2025



Rose also took to Instagram to announce his retirement with an emotional letter to his fans:

“Thank You, My First Love…,” he wrote. “You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat.

“You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I’m capable of. You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win was a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance.”

Rose Played 15 Years In The NBA

The Bulls selected Rose with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft out of the University of Memphis, and he immediately established himself as the new face of the franchise.

Rose won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year and was an All-Star the next three seasons. At the age of 22 during the 2010-11 season, the Chicago native became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

He averaged 25 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game to lead the Bulls to a league-best 62-20 record en route to an Eastern Conference finals appearance.

However, Rose’s promising career was derailed when he tore his left ACL during the first round of the 2012 playoffs. He missed the entire 2012-13 season and was limited to only 10 games in 2013-14.

Rose’s eight-year run with the Bulls ended when Chicago traded him to the New York Knicks during the 2016 offseason. D-Rose became a journeyman in the second half of his career.

In 723 career NBA regular-season games (518 starts) with the Bulls, Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, and Grizzlies, Rose averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 45.6% from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range, and 83.1% at the foul line.

In Minnesota’s 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, 2018, he recorded a career-high 50 points on 19-of-31 (61.3%) shooting from the field and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc.