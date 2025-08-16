Bulls Unlikely to Trade Coby White Before 2025-26 Season

Executive Says Chicago “Loves” White

The Chicago Bulls may have already parted ways with one high-scoring guard last season, trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, but it appears Coby White will remain in Chicago—at least for now.

An NBA executive told Ashish Mathur of Dallas Hoops Journal that the Bulls have resisted multiple trade offers for White.

“I know multiple teams tried to trade for Coby this summer,” the exec said. “There was some chatter that he was almost traded on draft night. The Bulls love him though. He’s not going anywhere. They have shot down trade inquiries for him.”

White, entering the final year of his contract, had been mentioned in offseason trade speculation. However, Chicago’s stance suggests a strong commitment to the 25-year-old guard.

Breakout Season in 2024-25

Last season, White averaged a career-best 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game. He shot 45.3 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from three, and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line, producing a 60.1 percent true-shooting mark.

His offensive leap followed a solid 2023-24 campaign where he posted 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds over 36.5 minutes per contest. That season, he shot 44.7 percent overall, 37.6 percent from deep, and 83.8 percent from the stripe.

While his defense has improved, it remains a secondary aspect of his game. Still, Chicago’s roster lacks consistent scorers, increasing White’s value to the team.

Contract and Team Context

White, a former North Carolina standout, was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. His progression stalled in the seasons that followed, but his recent surge suggests he may have turned a corner.

Financially, White’s $12.9 million salary for 2025-26 is a bargain for a player producing at his current level. The Bulls, who went 39-43 last season, have made the playoffs only once since 2017-18 and recorded just one winning season since 2016-17.

Looking Ahead

If White maintains his efficiency and scoring output, Chicago may view him as a key piece in their attempt to return to playoff contention. For now, the Bulls appear committed to keeping him in a Bulls uniform beyond this season.