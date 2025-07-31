Bulls Will Likely Keep Ayo Dosunmu Amid NBA Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bulls are expected to keep veteran guard Ayo Dosunmu despite various trade rumors this summer. The 25-year-old is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26.

Bulls Had Substantive Trade Talks Involving Ayo Dosunmu

The Bulls reportedly held “substantive talks” with a Western Conference playoff team regarding Dosunmu, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a potential deal.

Recently, Bulls insider KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Sports Network revealed a key update pertaining to Dosunmu’s future in the Windy City.

“I reported earlier this offseason on this very segment that I had heard far more chatter about Ayo Dosunmu in terms of the trade market than I had about Coby White,” Johnson said.

“I can now tell you that chatter has largely died down, at least as of late July, and I do expect Dosunmu to be back in a Bulls uniform for next season. … All signs for now point to Ayo returning.”

In 46 games (26 starts) with the Bulls last season, Dosunmu averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Dosunmu Set To Enter Final Year Of Contract

Dosunmu is coming off a shoulder injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the final 22 games of the 2024-25 season. He still isn’t sure when he injured his left shoulder.

The 6-foot-5 guard reportedly dislocated his shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against the New York Knicks.

He sat out three games, then attempted a final appearance Feb. 28 versus the Toronto Raptors before being shut down for the remainder of the season.

While the trade rumor mill continues to link teams to Dosunmu, the Bulls’ former second-rounder of the 2021 draft is focused on his long-term future in his hometown.

“I don’t think God makes mistakes,” Dosunmu told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “The position I’m in, I’m here for a reason. I want to always embrace each and every bit of that.”

Per Spotrac, Dosunmu is entering the final season of his three-year, $21 million deal. He earned $7 million with the Bulls last season and is set to make $7.51 million in 2025-26.