Kennard Davis Jr., a four-star transfer and a starting guard for BYU this season, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-car crash in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, per a news release from the Provo Police Department.

Kennard Davis Jr. Received Medical Treatment For Minor Injuries

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 900 West and Center Street in Provo.

“During the accident investigation, officers found cause to place one of the drivers — Kennard Davis, aged 20 — under arrest for suspected DUI. Davis was transported to the Provo Police Station for further investigation and was subsequently cited with DUI charges. He was released for medical treatment for minor injuries, and his vehicle was impounded,” the news release stated.

Kennard Davis Jr., a starter for a top-10 BYU squad this season, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, according to a release from local police. https://t.co/zBzuQyjI64 — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2025



Janna-Lee Holland, the public information officer for the Provo police, told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf early Friday that “the other party” in the crash did not suffer any injuries that required them to be transported to a local hospital.

Medcalf noted that BYU’s honor code makes Davis’ future at the school uncertain, as the university is the flagship school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU Honor Code Prohibits Alcohol, Tobacco, Vaping

The honor code at BYU states that every student must make “a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse.”

Any student who violates those rules can face penalties “up to and including dismissal from the university or termination of employment,” according to the school’s honor code.

In a statement, BYU said Friday, “We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.”

Davis did not play in BYU’s win over Delaware on Tuesday night. His arrest comes before No. 7 BYU is set to face No. 3 UConn on Saturday at TD Garden.

Through two games this season, Davis is averaging 9.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 27 minutes per outing while shooting 58.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-6 Davis spent his first two college seasons with Southern Illinois.