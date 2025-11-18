BYU’s Kennard Davis Jr. Cited For DUI, Marijuana Possession

BYU starting guard Kennard Davis Jr. was reportedly cited for driving under the influence and for marijuana possession following a car crash and subsequent arrest in Provo, Utah, according to a redacted police report that was obtained by ESPN on Tuesday.

BYU Suspended Kennard Davis Jr. Indefinitely

Head coach Kevin Young did not offer any additional updates, but he did mention Davis has been suspended indefinitely, and the school said in a statement last week that it was “looking into the situation.”

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 900 West and Center Street in Provo.

According to the police report, officers on the scene performed “standard field sobriety tests” on Davis to make their determination prior to the DUI arrest.

“During the accident investigation, officers found cause to place one of the drivers — Kennard Davis, aged 20 — under arrest for suspected DUI. Davis was transported to the Provo Police Station for further investigation and was subsequently cited with DUI charges. He was released for medical treatment for minor injuries, and his vehicle was impounded,” the news release stated.

Officer Suspected Davis Was Impaired

An officer on the scene said he suspected that Davis was impaired.

“I responded to assist on a traffic accident when I began to suspect impairment from one of the drivers,” the officer wrote in the report, per ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “He was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence.”

Janna-Lee Holland, the public information officer for the Provo police, told Medcalf on Nov. 14 that “the other party” in the crash did not suffer any injuries that required them to be transported to a local hospital.

BYU is the flagship school of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The university has a strict honor code that requires every student to make “a personal commitment to abstain, both on and off campus, from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse.”

Any student who violates those rules can face penalties “up to and including dismissal from the university or termination of employment,” according to the school’s honor code.

In two games this season, Davis is averaging 9.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 27 minutes per outing while shooting 58.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.