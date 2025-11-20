Cade Cunningham is the 5th player this century with 25 points and 10 assists in five consecutive games

On Tuesday, the Pistons extended their win streak to 11 games. Detroit beat Atlanta 120-112 to improve its record to 13-2 in 2025-26. That is the top record in the Eastern Conference.

In their win on Tuesday evening, Pistons’ all-star PG Cade Cunningham led the team offensively with 25 points and 10 assists. For the season, Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists per game. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is just the fifth player this century to have five consecutive games with at least 25 points and 10 assists.

Cade Cunningham continues to dominate for the Pistons to begin 2025-26

11 STRAIGHT Ws FOR CADE AND DETROIT! 🏎️ 25 PTS

🏎️ 10 AST

🏎️ 6 REB

🏎️ 2 STL He’s just the 5th player this century with at least 5 straight games of 25 PTS & 10 AST 👀 pic.twitter.com/ORPv5eBMia — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2025



After a true breakout year for the Pistons in 2024-25, Cade Cunningham has carried that momentum into the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old is in his fifth year with the Pistons. Last season, Cunningham led the team to a 44-38 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference. That more than tripled their won total from the 2024-24 season. Through 15 games in 2025-26, Detroit is off to a 13-2 start. This includes a 120-112 win vs. the Hawks on Tuesday.

Pistons all-star PG Cade Cunningham led the team with 25 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. Over his last five games, Cunningham has made NBA history. He is just the fifth player this century to have five consecutive games with at least 25 points and 10 assists. Cade Cunningham has been dominating for Detroit during their 11-game win streak.

In his last five games, Cade Cunningham has had 31/10, 34/10, 26/11, 46/11, and 25/10. If Cunningham continues to play at this level, it’s easy to see Detroit’s win streak continue. Their next game is Saturday, November 22, vs. the Bucks. Milwaukee is without Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least 1-2 weeks because of a groin strain. On paper, that’s another winnable game for the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham is not stat padding for the Pistons. The team is dealing with injuries early in the year. Detroit has asked Cunningham to have a high usage to start the year. His .327% usage rate is the sixth-highest of any player in the 2025-26 season. The Pistons are waiting for SG Jaden Ivey to return to the starting lineup. That could take some of the pressure off Cade Cunningham to deliver each night. Detroit is 13-2 to begin the 2025-26 season and is on an 11-game win streak. One month into the season, the Pistons easily look like the top team in the Eastern Conference.