WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is Nike’s newest signature athlete, expanding the athletic wear company’s partnership with the Indiana Fever guard. Clark’s first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut next year.

Caitlin Clark Logo Apparel Collection To Launch Oct. 1

Clark’s logo collection will launch on Oct. 1, with a T-shirt in the Fever’s colors — yellow and navy blue — set to release on Sept. 1 in North America at Nike.com.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025



In addition to Clark’s introduction as a signature athlete, she and Nike unveiled her new signature logo: a combination of interlocking C’s to represent her initials.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true,” Clark said. “People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year’s upcoming logo collection will include essential T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and pants for athletes of all ages, along with additional premium pieces for adults.

Clark Becomes Third WNBA Player To Sign Nike Signature Deal

A Nike athlete since 2022, Clark is a global ambassador for the WNBA and women’s basketball. In the 2025 WNBA GM Survey, she received the most votes as the player teams would select to build a franchise around.

“At Nike, we’ve always drawn inspiration not only from the world’s greatest athletes but also from those who elevate the spirit of sport itself. Caitlin exemplifies both: an exceptional basketball player and an outstanding ambassador for the game,” says Ann Miller, EVP, Nike Global Sports Marketing.

“We’re excited to take this next step together, continuing to shape this historic time for women’s basketball and pushing the game and industry forward.”

Clark, 23, becomes the third WNBA player to get a signature deal with Nike, following A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Wilson’s shoe and apparel are coming out this year

According to Basketball Reference, Clark has missed 24 games during an injury-plagued second season, including the last 15 with a right groin strain. She has not played or practiced since July 15.

Clark, however, did participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround at Minnesota.

Through 13 appearances this campaign, she’s averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 31.1 minutes per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range.