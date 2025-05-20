Caitlin Clark Calls LeBron James GOAT After Meeting Lakers Star

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has officially named LeBron James the NBA GOAT after meeting the 20-time All-Star and receiving a good-luck gesture from the future Hall of Famer.

“That’s one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me,” Clark said. “[LeBron’s] my favorite player of all time. “He really does follow the WNBA. He watches and he loves and appreciates basketball, and he loves and appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play.”

Caitlin Clark today on this LeBron tweet + meeting him earlier this spring: https://t.co/XgAAjjDMm3 pic.twitter.com/morgB92BKW — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) May 19, 2025



James gave Clark a shoutout following her season-opening performance, where she recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)



“I didn’t see [his post] before the game, but a lot of people sent it to me,” Clark added. “I don’t really get starstruck… I knew I was gonna meet him when I was coming to the game, and that’s one of my idols.

“LeBron is the GOAT to me, so it was just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back. And for him to go out of his way and wish me luck on the season… it’s just really cool.”

Caitlin Clark Wasn’t Sure If LeBron James’ Post Was Real

Clark initially thought James’ Instagram post was fake.

“I mean you never know in today’s world I guess,” Clark said with a laugh. “I was like wait, is this actually LeBron James? …But yeah, it was pretty incredible. I don’t get too starstruck, but he’s one of [those] people that I did.”

As James ended his 22nd NBA season, Clark begins her second year in the WNBA.

During her first WNBA season, Clark was named an All-Star and was selected to the All-WNBA First Team. She also won Rookie of the Year after breaking the WNBA’s single-season assists record.

In 40 games (all starts) of her rookie 2024 season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.4 minutes per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range, and 90.6% at the free throw line.

Clark became the first WNBA player to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span. She also broke Diana Taurasi’s record for most 25-5-5 games as a rookie against the WNBA legend.

In Indiana’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 15, she recorded a career-high 35 points on 10-of-22 (45.5%) shooting from the field, 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc, and 9-for-9 at the foul line.