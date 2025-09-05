Caitlin Clark Ruled Out For Rest Of 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to injuries, she announced Thursday night on social media.

Caitlin Clark Had Been Sidelined Since July 15

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, had been limited to 13 games this season and hadn’t made an appearance since July 15 when she suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark posted. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”

Clark also missed time this season with left quad and left groin injuries. The 23-year-old reportedly suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle during a workout in August that she had to rehab concurrently with her groin.

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025



“I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty,” Clark posted. “This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective.

“I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs.”

Fever Had Hoped Clark Would Return This Season

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Indiana coach Stephanie White said earlier Thursday that the team wanted to use its recent West Coast trip to evaluate the path forward for Clark and planned to “sit down after practice today and hopefully have a direction soon.”

Per Philippou, White had said the team was hopeful Clark would return by the end of the regular season, but the Iowa native was unable “to be fully reincorporated back into practices” ahead of the Fever’s regular-season finale Tuesday.

Clark was able to participate in 5-on-0 drills earlier this week but had not done much contact work, White said Thursday. The Fever, however, are not rushing her to return to the lineup.

“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said in a statement.

“While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.”

In 13 games this season, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 31.1 minutes per contest while shooting 36.7% from the floor, 27.9% from beyond the arc, and 82% at the foul line.

She also recorded five double-doubles and one triple-double.

Caitlin Clark Signed Signature Deal With Nike

Last month, Clark became the third WNBA player to get a signature deal with Nike, following A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Wilson’s shoe and apparel are coming out this year.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Clark’s logo collection will launch on Oct. 1, with a T-shirt in the Fever’s colors — yellow and navy blue — set to release on Sept. 1 in North America at Nike.com.

In addition to Clark’s introduction as a signature athlete, she and Nike unveiled her new signature logo: a combination of interlocking C’s to represent her initials.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true,” Clark said. “People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year’s upcoming logo collection will include essential T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and pants for athletes of all ages, along with additional premium pieces for adults.