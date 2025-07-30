A 55-year-old Texas man who told police he was in “an imaginary relationship” with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was sentenced to 2½ years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing the Indiana Fever guard.

He also received a 180-day suspended sentence for the harassment charge, per ABC News.

Michael Lewis Pleaded Guilty To Stalking, Harassing Caitlin Clark

Michael Lewis, of Denton, Texas, reached a deal with Marion County prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and one misdemeanor count of harassment.

According to ESPN’s report, Lewis will get credit for time served at the Marion County Adult Detention Center since his arrest.

Lewis was also ordered to stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Fever events, Indiana Pacers organization events, and Clark. He will not be allowed internet access during his sentence.

“This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, according to WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis.

“He will now spend the next 2½ years in the Department of Correction and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her.”

Lewis Sent Hundreds Of Threats, Sexually Explicit Messages On X

Lewis was arrested Jan. 12 after authorities alleged he sent hundreds of “threats and sexually explicit messages” on X to Clark between Dec. 12, 2024, and Jan. 11, 2025.

“Been driving around your house 3x a day,” Lewis messaged to Clark, according to court documents. “But don’t call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin’s Fieldhouse.”

“I’m getting tickets. I’m sitting behind the bench,” another message read. “They said I was sending threatening texts..but the only though on my mind was….CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNN,” another read.

Other posts were “sexually explicit,” according to court documents.

FBI Tracked The IP Addresses Of Lewis’ Messages

The FBI tracked the IP addresses of Lewis’ messages to a hotel in downtown Indianapolis along with the Indianapolis Public Library. His presence in Indiana was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident,” the affidavit stated.

Indianapolis police then made a welfare check on Lewis, according to court documents.

“When [officers] asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, ‘just the same reason everybody makes posts,'” the affidavit said. “When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn’t him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship.”

The messages to Clark continued after the initial visit by police.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has been limited to 13 games this season because of injuries and is currently sidelined with a strained right groin.