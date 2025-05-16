Caitlin Clark Voted By WNBA GMs As Best Player To Build Around

In the 2025 WNBA GM Survey, Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark received the most votes as the player they would select to build a franchise around.

Caitlin Clark Received 50% Of the Votes As The Top Selection

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?

Clark received 50% of the votes ahead of Las Vegas Aces star center A’ja Wilson (33%). She also tied with Aces veteran Chelsea Gray as the best point guard, with each getting 50% of the votes.

The 23-year-old Clark, a Des Moines native, not only won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award last season, but she also made the All-WNBA First Team and qualified for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark also received 33% of votes as the best shooting guard, edging New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Minnesota’s Kayla McBride (25% each). Clark led the WNBA in assists (8.4 per game) and made 3-pointers (122 in 40 games) last season

So nice she did it twice 😏 2024: The shot that broke the NCAA women’s scoring record

2025: The same shot from beyond her very own logo A poetic moment for Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa!



Gray was chosen as the league’s best passer (75%) and highest basketball IQ player (36%).

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier received 67% of the votes for the MVP favorite, while Seattle’s Dominique Malonga also received votes by GMs as the rookie who will be the best player in five years (60%).

Paige Bueckers, the Dallas Wings’ 2025 No. 1 draft pick, was chosen as the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

Clark Took The WNBA By Storm Last Season

In 40 games (all starts) of her rookie 2024 season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.4 minutes per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range, and 90.6% at the free throw line.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Clark became the first WNBA player in history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span. She also broke Diana Taurasi’s record for most 25-5-5 games as a rookie against the WNBA legend.

In Indiana’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 15, she recorded a career-high 35 points on 10-of-22 (45.5%) shooting from the field, 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc, and 9-for-9 at the foul line.

Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record as a rookie. In addition to leading the league in assists per game and made 3-pointers, she was the leader in assists (337), games played (40), and turnovers (223).

The GMs voted Clark’s Fever as the team that could be the most fun to watch this season (75%), along with being the most improved (42%), and the franchise that made the best moves of the offseason (64%) by adding DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham.

The WNBA’s 29th season tips off Friday. Minnesota visits Dallas as Bueckers makes her pro debut at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION. ABC will televise a doubleheader Saturday, as the defending champion New York Liberty face the two-time champ Las Vegas Aces at 1 p.m. ET.

Indiana will then host the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET.