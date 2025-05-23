Caitlin Clark’s 3-Point Streak Ends At Remarkable 140 Games

Caitlin Clark’s tremendous 140-game streak with at least one three-pointer came to an end on Thursday.

The Indiana Fever did defeat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 but Clark missed all five of her attempts from long range. She had 11 points and six assists, battling foul trouble throughout.

It’s the first time Clark didn’t hit a three in a game since Jan. 13, 2022. The streak spans both her college and WNBA days.

This is the first WNBA game of her career in which she did not make a three. Her 42-game WNBA streak is the longest by a player to start her WNBA career.

The longest three-point streak in WNBA history is 66 games by Ivory Latta of the Washington Mystics. Diana Taurasi is second with 55, and Sabrina Ionescu is third at 50. Clark’s 42-game streak puts her tied for seventh on the list.

Clark has picked up from where she left off last season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.7 steals through the opening three games. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 2024.

Natasha Howard led the way for the Fever against the Dream, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Indiana is now 2-1 on the season.

Clark Holding Her Ground Even As Streak Ends

There was a tense moment early in the game when the Dream’s Rhyne Howard picked up Clark in the backcourt and was called for a foul after some physicality. Clark didn’t back down and as the two jawed at each other, she can be seen saying, “I’m not scared of you.”

Howard finished with 24 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block but Clark had the last laugh.

Indiana will next be in action on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST against the New York Liberty.

The Liberty are coming off setting a WNBA regular season record with 19 three-point makes against the Chicago Sky.