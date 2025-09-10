Cam Reddish is in ‘advanced’ talks to sign with BC Siauliai in Lithuania

After six seasons in the NBA, Cam Reddish is expected to leave the league. The 26-year-old remained unsigned this offseason and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Rather than waiting for an NBA call, Reddish is taking his talents overseas. According to BasketNews, Cam Reddish is signing with BC Siauliai in Lithuania. They are a club with a winning track record in Lithuanian basketball. Reddish last played for the Lakers in 2024-25, appearing in 33 games and making eight starts. He was waived by Los Angeles on March 27, 2025.

Former top 10 pick Cam Reddish is going overseas to revive his career

According to @Urbodo, Cam Reddish is in advanced talks to leave the NBA after six seasons 😮 Which club is it? https://t.co/gaQ2ybIRk5 pic.twitter.com/b0qs3tpivo — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2025



Back in the 2019 NBA draft, Cam Reddish was one of the top prospects. He was part of the trio of Duke players that included Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. Reddish was the 10th overall pick by the Hawks. The first three and a half seasons of his career were played with Atlanta. That was until they traded Reddish at the 2021-22 deadline to the New York Knicks. Reddish played in 118 games and made 62 starts for the Hawks.

His time with New York lasted just 35 games after the Knicks traded Reddish to the Trail Blazers in 2022-23. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Cam Reddish signed a two-year, $4.63 million deal with the Lakers. Over two seasons, Reddish played in 81 games and made 34 starts for Los Angeles. This past March, Reddish was waived by the Lakers.

Cam Reddish is one step away from Europe 🇪🇺. Surprising move for the 2019 NBA Draft 10th pick 😮📝 after stints with ATL, NYK, POR & LAL 🏀. No EuroLeague or EuroCup team pursued him? 🤔https://t.co/SSgTET989E — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) September 10, 2025

In early September, Cam Reddish remained unsigned for the 2025-26 season. After six years in the NBA, Reddish is taking his talents overseas. The former top-10 pick has recently signed with BC Siauliai in Lithuania. Cam Reddish has an exit clause in his deal for the 2025-26 season. If a EuroLeague or NBA team wants to sign Reddish, he’ll have the ability to leave.

The talented SF has struggled to live up to his top-10 draft potential. Taking his career overseas for a slight reset is not uncommon. If he plays well for BC Siauliai, that could open pathways back to the NBA. Jabari Parker was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He played eight seasons in the NBA and has since had a strong career overseas. Can Cam Reddish turn his career around overseas and find his way back to the NBA hardwood?