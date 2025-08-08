NBA

Cam Thomas is a candidate to sign a qualifying offer with the Nets

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

August 08, 2025

In 2024-25, the Nets finished with a 26-56 record. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Brooklyn is projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. 

One of the lone bright spots on their roster is SG Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old is a restricted free agent this offseason and has yet to sign a deal with the Nets. Thomas has been offered a deal by Brooklyn, but he’s seeking more money per year. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Thomas is a candidate to sign a qualifying offer with the Nets for the 2025-26 season. That would make him an unrestricted free agent for the 2026 offseason.

When will Cam Thomas reach a long-term deal with the Nets?


With the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Nets selected Cam Thomas out of LSU. Over four seasons, Thomas has played in 215 games for Brooklyn and has 80 starts. In 2024-25, Thomas played a career-low 25 games for the Nets due to injury. He missed extended time on multiple occasions due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, Brooklyn was actively tanking and did not need Thomas to rush back.

This offseason, the 23-year-old is a restricted free agent. Brooklyn offered Thomas a two-year deal worth $14.1 million per season. However, he’s asking for a contract worth $20+ million in annual average value. The Nets are not willing to give Thomas that type of deal this offseason. That leaves the young SG with two options.

He signs the two-year deal offered by Brooklyn or the one-year qualifying offer. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the qualifying offer would be worth $5.99 million. With how far the two parties are in negotiations, it’s likely that Thomas signs the qualifying offer. While this wouldn’t be a long-term deal, he would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2025-26 and have a no-trade clause next season.

The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are the only teams with cap space left this summer. This gives the Nets full leverage over Cam Thomas in negotiations. No team is signing an offer sheet for Thomas. The young SG has been vocal about wanting to return to Brooklyn. If he stays healthy and is productive in 2025-26, there’s a stronger chance he gets signed next offseason or during the regular season.