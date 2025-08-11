Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is reportedly considering a short-term contract with the Brooklyn Nets for next season before seeking a larger deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

“Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Sunday.

According to Fischer, Brooklyn hasn’t made an “aggressive effort” to sign Thomas to a long-term contract, and he has until Oct. 1 to sign his qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season.

Nets Offered Cam Thomas $14.1 Million AAV Over Two Years

Last month, the Nets reportedly offered Thomas a two-year deal with an average annual value below $15 million. The former first-rounder has been seeking between $20 million and $30 million per season on his next contract.

“Sources tell [Jake] Fischer that the Nets’ offers to date have not exceeded two-year proposals featuring an annual average value in the range of the league’s $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Those offers, Fischer reports, have likewise featured a team option in Year 2,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his article.

“Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas or fellow restricted free agents like Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and Chicago’s Josh Giddey, Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas’ representation.”

Per Spotrac, the Nets are the only team in the league with cap space, as Brooklyn currently has $19.91 million to spend and total cap allocations of $134.73 million.

If Thomas decides to sign the two-year deal, Brooklyn will have the cap space to move forward with the deal and meet the salary floor before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Thomas Set To Enter Fifth NBA Season

Thomas, who turns 24 in October, was selected No. 21 overall by the Nets in the 2021 NBA draft out of LSU. He is set to enter his fifth season in the fall.

In 215 career NBA regular-season games (80 starts) with Brooklyn across four seasons, Thomas has averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 23.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point territory.

The 6-foot-4 Thomas is coming off an injury-plagued season, appearing in the fewest games (25) of his four-year career. However, he averaged career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (3.6), and assists (3.4) in 2024-25.

Per Basketball Reference, the Nets gave up 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Thomas was on the court. He also logged 22.5 points per night across 66 games (51 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign.