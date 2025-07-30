Cam Whitmore wants to help Washington win 35-40 games in 2025-26

After two seasons with Houston, Cam Whitmore was traded by the Rockets this offseason. They sent Whitmore to the Wizards in exchange for two second-round picks.

Now, the 21-year-old gets a fresh start with Washington. Recently, Whitmore sat down for a one-on-one interview with NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson. He noted his desire to come in and “win some games” for the Wizards. Whitmore said his goal is to help the team win 35-40 games next season. Washington was 18-64 in 2024-25.

Wizards’ Cam Whitmore has lofty goals for his first season in Washington

Cam Whitmore says the eastern conference is up for grabs “ I’m not gonna lie I’m really trying to win some games! I want to turn this whole organization around into a positive organization where fans will want to come to the games and fans will want to watch the Wizards play… pic.twitter.com/J50m5CxVvU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 29, 2025



With the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Rockets selected Cam Whitmore out of Villanova. Due to concerns about his knee, Whitmore’s draft stock fell. At one point, he was thought of as a consensus lottery pick. Houston felt they got a steal by selecting Whitmore later in the first round. Over two seasons, Whitmore saw his production decrease with the Rockets.

As a rookie, he averaged 18.7 minutes per game. That number dropped to 16.2 minutes in 2024-25. Consistency has been an area Whitmore has struggled with early in his career. In his first season, he averaged 12.3 points. Whitmore averaged 9.4 points per game in 2024-25. Despite a career-high 34 points last season, Whitmore was not a long-term piece for Houston.

The Wizards’ current projected rotation next season: Starters: Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Bilal Coulibaly, Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr Second Unit: AJ Johnson, Tre Johnson, Corey Kispert, Cam Whitmore, Kyshawn George, Marvin Bagley Washington’s over/under win total is 21.5. pic.twitter.com/C9tmvhOqii — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 29, 2025

Whitmore shared that his goal is to help the Wizards win 35-40 games next season. In 2024-25, Washington finished 18-64. That was the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are not too far removed from a 35-win season. In 2022-23, Washington finished 35-47. Winning 35 games would essentially double the team’s win total from 2024-25. Can the Wizards make that happen after a lackluster season last year?