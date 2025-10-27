Cameron Payne will not sign overseas with hopes of receiving another opportunity in the NBA

During the 2025-26 traning camp, the Pacers signed Cameron Payne to a deal. His time with Indiana was brief. Ahead of the season, Payne was waived by the Pacers and did not make the official roster.

However, the 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Cameron Payne is still waiting for his perfect opportunity. According to league insiders, Payne received an offer to play overseas in Serbia. Instead, Cameron Payne is willing to be patient and wait for his next opportunity to play in the NBA.

Will Cameron Payne play in the NBA during the 2025-26 season?

Cameron Payne Passing Up Overseas Interest To Wait For Next NBA Opportunity https://t.co/NknFoaDRm5 — RealGM (@RealGM) October 26, 2025

In the 2015 NBA draft, the Thunder used the 14th overall pick to select Cameron Payne out of Murray State. Over 10 professional seasons, Payne has played for seven franchises. His longest stint was four seasons with the Suns, during which he played in 174 games and made 28 starts. During his 2024-25 campaign, Cameron Payne played in 72 games and made five starts for the New York Knicks. It was his first season with the team. He was on a one-year, $3.3 million deal. That was the minimum for a veteran with at least nine years of NBA service.

Ahead of traning camp in 2025-26, Cameron Payne signed with the Pacers. However, the team cut Payne shortly before the regular season started on October 21. He lasted nine days with Indiana. Now, Payne is an unrestricted free agent and has yet to be signed. According to league sources, Cameron Payne received interest from Partizan Belgrade in Serbia. Payne will not be taking his talents overseas. The veteran guard is prepared to stay stateside and wait for his next opportunity.

UPDATE: Veteran guard Cameron Payne has decided to stay home for now to wait for his next NBA opportunity, @TheSteinLine has learned, despite strong interest from Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade. https://t.co/G5mcL6AYwh — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 26, 2025

This offseason, players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Jared Butler signed to play overseas. It’s not uncommon for former NBA players to play outside of the United States. For the 2025-26 season, the EuroLeague has 119 ex-NBA players. Cameron Payne is confident he’ll have a chance to be on the NBA hardwood in 2025-26. Where will his next opportunity come from?

NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned the Pacers, Mavericks, Rockets, and Grizzlies as landing spots for Cameron Payne. Currently, Indiana is dealing with several injuries in their backcourt. Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season due to injury. Additionally, T.J. McConnell is out for a month due to a hamstring injury. In their game vs. the Grizzlies, Benndecit Mathurin left early due to foot soreness. The Pacers seem like a logical destination for Cameron Payne. Will Indiana sign the veteran guard as they deal with injuries at guard?