Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony weighed in on a contentious officiating decision that played a key role in the Denver Nuggets’ 128–125 overtime win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Anthony justified a call in the final seconds of regulation that helped send the game into overtime, arguing that the contact was sufficient to warrant the foul.

The Rockets led late when center Alperen Şengün scored with just over two seconds remaining. However, a foul was called on Rockets guard Amen Thompson as Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a shot. Many fans and analysts debated that call, feeling contact was incidental. Yet Anthony stood by the officiating crew’s decision. He said cameras would show that Thompson clipped Hardaway, making the foul legitimate.

Anthony delivered his thoughts during broadcast coverage alongside Derek Fisher. Fisher agreed that the contact met the standard for a foul in a tightly contested matchup, noting that in a close, physical game, officials must call touch when they see it.

A Back-and-Forth Battle

The game itself featured intense swings and high drama. Both teams traded momentum throughout regulation. The Rockets shot well from deep and fought through multiple Nuggets runs, while turnovers and rebounding battled back and forth. The contest felt like a postseason affair in December, with each squad calculating every offensive opportunity and defensive rotation with precision.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray paced Denver’s attack, with Jokić finishing in a triple-double performance. Meanwhile, Houston received a historic triple-double from Şengün. Both big men dominated, trading buckets late in the fourth quarter and keeping the game competitive through regulation.

Overtime and Aftermath

After the controversial call tied the game, motivation carried the Nuggets into overtime. Denver outpaced Houston in the extra period and secured the win. Though Rockets coach Ime Udoka openly criticized officiating after the result, labeling some calls inconsistent, Anthony’s stance offered a contrasting view. He framed the crucial call as one that fit how officials saw the play in real time and felt it affected the game fairly.

This incident has reignited discussions about officiating consistency in the NBA. Fans continue to debate whether the final whistle influenced the outcome. However, Anthony’s high-profile defense of the decision reinforces how former players can shape public perception of controversial moments. Whether viewers agree or not, his perspective adds another layer to the conversation around how high-stakes games are officiated and how split-second calls can impact results.